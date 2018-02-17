Black Panther is a triumph of epic proportions and implications. There are many great things about the film. It was well acted by Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyon’o, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Guria’s performance damn near stole the show. The story and characters are well developed but its the themes that stand out from, fathers relationships with sons, brothers relationships to each other, a family’s obligation to each other, loyalty, revenge, what a nation’s obligation to itself and as a global citizen. These are concepts that are deeper than whats on the surface of the film. For instance, the international legal doctrine of state sovereignty versus global interdependence lies in the background.

For all the gifts that is this film perhaps the greatest about the film is the perspective from which the story is told. The story is told from a Black and African centered perspective and that is revolutionary in and of itself. Without giving the story away suffice it to say it is not a story of the fictional wealthy African nation’s relationship with the West per se its more about its relationship with and responsibility to the “2 billion” black and brown who are suffering in the rest of the world. It is well written and well directed. There is no character (especially a major character) who, for no reason at all, is written as working in sanitation. Not up in here.

We won’t say more at this point. Just see the movie and we’ll circle back after most people have seen it. Go. Everyone should see this film and as Diddy would say #blackexcellence. Our only concern is whether this fictional story revealed too much about us. LOL.