Bum Trump Starts Twitter War With Sports Stars

Instead of focusing on North Korea, Puerto Rico’s hurricane recovery, or likely pending Russia related subpoenas,The current President of the United States Donald Trump deemed it necessary to became angry white sports radio caller guy. He insulted NFL players who choose to kneel before the national anthem. NFL Players protesting and raising awareness to police violence against unarmed African Americans including some players themselves. See Trump also disinvited NBA All Star and all around good guy Steph Curry of the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors for not wanting to come to the White House. To which LeBron James epicly referred to Trump as a “bum”.

Can you imagine if President Obama started a twitter war with sports stars? What’s the next twitter war for the child-in-chief Trump – Kim Kardashian, Bieber, Beyonce, Taylor Swift?

Some outlets such as Politico stated that Trump was playing to or stirring up his base. See But we’ve already seen that’s a dangerous game. His base include the people that showed up in Charlottesville with torches. His people include the “very fine people” who killed an innocent American citizen named Heather Heyer. Lets not forget how slow Trump was to condemn any of the violence in Charlottesville. Trump’s equating those who are against hatred with those who perpetrate hate was and still is unbelievable thing to watch. See It is amongst the litany of things disqualifying Trump as a legitimate President. We haven’t even talked about Russia yet. See

Incidentally, as some twitter users have pointed out, Trump’s tweets and comments encouraging owners to fire players who do not stand for the anthem may have been a crime. See 18 U.S. Code § 227 – Wrongfully influencing a private entity’s employment decisions by a Member of Congress or an officer or employee of the legislative or executive branch.

Sports Talk Radio: Next caller.

Caller: Hi. Yeah this is Don calling from DC.

Sports Talk Radio: Ok Don what you got

Caller: Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say: ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired. It’s not about race but these blk I mean guys need to stand up or they should be fired.

Sports Talk Radio: Isn’t there a right to peaceful protest in this country Don. Is this about race for you?

Caller: The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!

Sports Talk Radio: Anything else Don?

Caller: Yeah, grab them by the pussy.

Sports Talk Radio: Ok hang up on this guy. Next caller.

Caller: Yeah this is Mike.

Sports Talk Radio: Go Mike.

Caller: Yeah the 25th Amendment

Sports Talk Radio: Ok what about it.

Caller: I think it applies to that last caller.