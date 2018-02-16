The Shoe Game Is So Hot Right Now

The recent GOAT and Flight Club merger rocked the street wear world. It has brought mainstream and the business news media attention on street wear. Together with the rise of the secondary shoe market, limited release of Nike’s Jordan brand and Adidas, high end designers and culture taste makers including Kanye’s Yeezy, and street wear behemoths like Supreme and risers like Kith what is happening is that street wear couture is becoming mainstream.

This month and weekend in particular, partially due to the NBA All Star Game being in Los Angeles, the large new drop of rare and limited release of sneakers has collectors and re-sellers salivating. Consider Adidas’ 747 Warehouse experience. Exclusive shoes dropped, music performances by N.E.R.D and 21 Savage. Basketball game between the team of Snoop and the team of 2 Chains.

Not to be outdone this month alone Nike dropped Black History Month Jordan’s, two different Chinese New Year Jordan’s, Black Cement and White Air Jordan III’s, and Paul George’s PlayStation inspired shoes to name a few. Most of these have sold out and some now commanding almost three times the retail price on sites such as Stockx.com.

We haven’t even mentioned the Lebron shoes dropping. These by Kith and Nike colab

Good luck getting any of these. They are usually sold out in mere moments. Fire.